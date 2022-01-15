Sabres Look to Make it Two in a Row

Game 37
Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI
TV: MSG, ESPN+
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Red Wings Blog: Winging it in Motown
Know Your Opponent
Detroit Red Wings
Record: 16-17-5 | 37 PTS
Last Game: 3-0 Loss Against the Winnipeg Jets
Division Ranking: 5th in Atlantic Division
PP: 14% (31st)
PK: 77.7% (24th)
What to Watch
1. Keep it Going
After a six-game losing streak, the Sabres are looking to get back on track following a huge win against the Predators Thursday night. Perhaps the most noticeable takeaway from the game was the Sabres scoring first (crazy, right?) and not only maintaining a lead but widening the gap after a full 60 minutes. As a team, it was a great game that they should look to duplicate tonight against the Red Wings. Since Buffalo is terrible at playing catch-up, look for them to hopefully get on the board first again. Working in their favor is Detroit having difficulty scoring in their last game as they were shut out by the Jets.
In their last six road games, the Sabres are 3-1-2, so it wouldn’t be the craziest thing to win two in a row or at the very least, grab a point. Buffalo and Detroit will face off again on Monday in Buffalo.
2. Spinner Skinner
Looking red hot these days is Jeff Skinner (“Party in the USA!”). Mr. Smiley helped lead his team to victory on Thursday night with his two goals and he now has 13 goals and 21 points. I think it’s safe to say that Skinner no longer (and never did) belong in the bottom six. Perhaps we will even see another spin-o-rama goal tonight to keep things fun.
Additionally, Alex Tuch has returned and won his first game in a Sabres jersey on Thursday. He also contributed an assist on Skinner’s second goal. Look for Tuch to continue to lead in ice time for forwards - his TOI last game was just under 20 minutes.
3. Go Bills
If you are a Sabres fan, chances are, you are a bigger Bills fan since they are the only team that is giving hope to Buffalo sports fans these last few years. Honestly, will you even be watching hockey tonight? If so, good for you, but let’s be honest with ourselves, shall we? Go Bills!
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Dylan Cozens- Alex Tuch
Vinnie Hinostroza - Zemgus Girgensons - Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Asplund - Mark Jankowski - Victor Olofsson
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Mark Pysyk
Robert Hagg - Colin Miller
Starting Goaltender: Aaron Dell
Detroit Red Wings
Forwards
Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina
Givani Smith - Joseph Veleno - Sam Gagner
Defense
Danny Dekeyser - Moritz Seider
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom
Starting Goaltender: Alex Nedeljkovic (expected)
Loading comments...