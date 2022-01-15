Sabres Look to Make it Two in a Row

Game 37

Buffalo Sabres (11-19-6) vs. Detroit Red Wings (16-17-5)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI

TV: MSG, ESPN+

Radio: WGR 550

Know Your Opponent

Detroit Red Wings

Record: 16-17-5 | 37 PTS

Last Game: 3-0 Loss Against the Winnipeg Jets

Division Ranking: 5th in Atlantic Division

PP: 14% (31st)

PK: 77.7% (24th)

What to Watch

1. Keep it Going

After a six-game losing streak, the Sabres are looking to get back on track following a huge win against the Predators Thursday night. Perhaps the most noticeable takeaway from the game was the Sabres scoring first (crazy, right?) and not only maintaining a lead but widening the gap after a full 60 minutes. As a team, it was a great game that they should look to duplicate tonight against the Red Wings. Since Buffalo is terrible at playing catch-up, look for them to hopefully get on the board first again. Working in their favor is Detroit having difficulty scoring in their last game as they were shut out by the Jets.

In their last six road games, the Sabres are 3-1-2, so it wouldn’t be the craziest thing to win two in a row or at the very least, grab a point. Buffalo and Detroit will face off again on Monday in Buffalo.

2. Spinner Skinner

Looking red hot these days is Jeff Skinner (“Party in the USA!”). Mr. Smiley helped lead his team to victory on Thursday night with his two goals and he now has 13 goals and 21 points. I think it’s safe to say that Skinner no longer (and never did) belong in the bottom six. Perhaps we will even see another spin-o-rama goal tonight to keep things fun.

Additionally, Alex Tuch has returned and won his first game in a Sabres jersey on Thursday. He also contributed an assist on Skinner’s second goal. Look for Tuch to continue to lead in ice time for forwards - his TOI last game was just under 20 minutes.

3. Go Bills

If you are a Sabres fan, chances are, you are a bigger Bills fan since they are the only team that is giving hope to Buffalo sports fans these last few years. Honestly, will you even be watching hockey tonight? If so, good for you, but let’s be honest with ourselves, shall we? Go Bills!

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Dylan Cozens- Alex Tuch

Vinnie Hinostroza - Zemgus Girgensons - Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Asplund - Mark Jankowski - Victor Olofsson

Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson - Mark Pysyk

Robert Hagg - Colin Miller

Starting Goaltender: Aaron Dell

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards

Vladislav Namestnikov - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Tyler Bertuzzi - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond

Robby Fabbri - Pius Suter - Filip Zadina

Givani Smith - Joseph Veleno - Sam Gagner

Defense

Danny Dekeyser - Moritz Seider

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Marc Staal - Gustav Lindstrom

Starting Goaltender: Alex Nedeljkovic (expected)