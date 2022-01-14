Dahlin Headed to All-Star Game, Thompson in NHL’s Final Vote

Prior to Wednesday night’s game in Nashville, Rasmus Dahlin accomplished something that he had yet to do in his young National Hockey League career - be named to the league’s All Star Game.

Dahlin, 21 years old, is in his fourth season with the Buffalo Sabres.

Over the span of his young career, Dahlin’s development has led him to playing top minutes for the Sabres this season.

This season, Dahlin leads the Sabres with 23:59 time on ice. He also leads the team’s defensemen in goals (six), assists (16) and points (22).

Despite some noted struggles throughout the season, Dahlin’s attitude is something that stands out to Sabres head coach Don Granato.

“Sometimes other guys have a bad night, they don’t want to talk to a coach, they want to hide from a coach,” Granato told Sabres.com on Wednesday. “This guy, he cannot handle not having success, and he’ll look in the mirror and say, ‘I need to be better.’”

On top of the Dahlin announcement, the National Hockey League announced their “Last Men In” choices for each division,

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was included in the list of Atlantic Division players eligible to be voted into the All-Star Game by fans.

Thompson, vying for his first-ever All-Star Game appearance, has had a career-year already in the 2021-22 season.

Through 34 games, Thompson has set a career-high in goals (12), assists (11) and points (23).

Thompson has notably had his struggles in Buffalo after being acquired back on July 1, 2018 but under Don Granato, Thompson’s game has blossomed.

“He’s starting to learn how valuable his size his strength is.,” Granato told Sabres.com back in November. “He’s starting to realize how strong he is holding 6-foot-4 defensemen off until he can make a play, which you just don’t find many guys in the league that can do that. He’s starting to do that and I think when he does it enough he’s going to realize how powerful that is and really take advantage of it.”

