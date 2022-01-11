Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Lightning | Game 35 It’s Jack Quinn time. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Jan 11, 2022, 6:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Lightning | Game 35 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images Game 35 Buffalo Sabres (10-18-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Wild Blog: Raw Charge More From Die By The Blade Slumping Sabres Hope to Bounce Back Against Lightning Top Sabres Pick to Debut on Tuesday What You May Have Missed in Hockey... DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/10 | When will we win again? It’s Time to Really Celebrate Rick Jeanneret DBTB Podcast Ep. 7: Constant Change Loading comments...
