Slumping Sabres Hope to Bounce Back Against Lightning

Game 35
Buffalo Sabres (10-18-6) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Wild Blog: Raw Charge
Know Your Opponent
Tampa Bay Lightning
Record: 23-9-5 | 51 PTS
Last Game: 5-2 loss to Boston Bruins on Saturday, Jan. 8
Division Ranking: 2nd in Atlantic Division
PP: 17th (19.0%)
PK: 15th (80.6%)
What to Watch
Quinn’s anticipated debut
After a wave of COVID has swept through the Sabres lineup over the past few weeks, we’ve had the chance to watch many players make their debut. Now, it’s Jack Quinn’s turn. After posting 26 points in 20 games this season in the AHL with Rochester, Quinn is more than deserving of this opportunity, and has progressed faster than many expected. Not only will Quinn get to make his NHL debut tonight, he is also projected to be on a line with two of the Sabres more skilled offensive players: Dylan Cozens and Vinnie Hinostroza. While it may take Quinn a few shifts to adjust to the big leagues, don’t be surprised if he produces on the score sheet in some way tonight.
Attempting to end the slump
The Sabres have had a rough last few weeks since their last win in Minnesota on December 16th, with five games being postponed and many players having to sit out games due to COVID protocol. Since then, Buffalo has lost five in a row, however only one of the loses was by more than one goal. Despite missing many key players and dealing with an inconsistent schedule due to postponements, the Sabres have shown decent effort in most of the five games to at least keep it close. If Buffalo wants to beat a tough Tampa Bay team tonight, the defense will have to improve its shaky efforts at times, while the offense will have to build quick chemistry given all the line changes and the Sabres top scorer, Tage Thompson, being out.
Skinner’s stride
While Buffalo will be missing Thompson, their leading goal scorer, Jeff Skinner has the opportunity to score goals in three straight if he pots one tonight, which would tie him with Thompson for team lead. After an awful season last year, only scoring seven goals in 53 games, Skinner has played much better during the 21-22 campaign, scoring 11 goals in 21 fewer games. While he may not be a franchise player or put up points in every game, confidence is everything for Skinner. Because once he’s on a role, you better watch out.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Rasmus Asplund - Victor Olofsson
Jack Quinn - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Mark Jankowski - Zemgus Girgensons - Brett Murray
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Will Butcher - Mark Pysyk
Starting Goaltender: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Tampa Bay Lightning
Forwards
Ondrej Palat - Brayden Point - Nikita Kucherov
Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Steven Stamkos
Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Corey Perry
Boris Katchouk - Mathieu Joseph - Ross Colton
Defense
Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta
Mikhail Sergachev - Erik Cernak
Zach Bogosian - Andrej Sustr
Starting Goaltender: Andrei Vasilevskiy (expected)
