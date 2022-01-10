What You May Have Missed in Hockey...

The Buffalo Sabres finally return to action tomorrow, after what feels like forever - and it certainly won’t be an easy week ahead, as they start with games against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators.

It’s been a few days since Buffalo hit the ice for a game, but until tomorrow’s puck drop, here’s what you may have missed in the hockey world over the last few days:

Let’s start off with this new video from the Hockey Diversity Alliance. (Note: language.)

Kane in Trouble... Again

Our old friend Evander Kane is currently looking for his next landing place, after the San Jose Sharks placed him on waivers with the intent to terminate his contract. He cleared waivers, and now the NHLPA is expected to file a grievance for the termination.

Reports indicate that Kane broke COVID protocol by traveling to Vancouver while he was COVID-positive, which is what prompted the Sharks organization to terminate his contract.

If it’s not one thing, it’s another for him.

Tidbits from Sabres Practices

Robert Hagg, who had been out with injury, and Jacob Bryson, who was in COVID protocol, returned to practice for the Sabres. Anders Bjork has also returned to practice.

Based on what Don Granato said over the weekend, Bryson is likely to play Tuesday, while Hagg is TBD. As Granato said, it’s hard to make roster decisions too far before a game, because at this point, you don’t even know which players will be available.

Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, Kyle Okposo and Casey Fitzgerald remained in COVID protocol as of Sunday night.

On Monday morning, the Sabres announced that they have recalled Jack Quinn to the NHL taxi squad. Quinn recently returned to the lineup for the AHL’s Rochester Americans, and he wasted no time getting right back into the swing of things. He recorded a goal & an assist. The Amerks split the weekend, with a 5-2 win against Hartford and a 3-1 loss to Syracuse.

Bold move letting Jack Quinn walk right in. pic.twitter.com/dKO7Y7WuaN — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) January 8, 2022

Other Notes