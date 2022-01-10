DBTB Open Thread: Week of 1/10 | When will we win again?

The Buffalo Sabres last won a game in mid-December and even though they’ve not been blown off the ice, they’ve struggled to get a win in that time. Of course, they’ve also had a handful of games postponed too as COVID cases continue to grow throughout the NHL as they are across the world.

The coming week — if the games do proceed — do not offer much respite as the Sabres host the Stanley Cup Champions Lightning and then are on the road at the Predators then the Red Wings.

Buffalo are 10-18-6 on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres vs Tampa Bay Lightning (23-9-5, 2nd Atl), Tuesday 1/11, 7p ET

Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators (23-11-2, 1st Cen), Thursday 1/13, 8p ET

Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings (16-16-3, 5th Atl), Saturday 1/15, 7p ET

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

Here’s a link to last week’s open thread in case you need to reference anything.