Sabres Blow Two-Goal Lead, Lose in Boston

Score: Sabres 3 | Bruins 4 (OT)

Shots: BUF 24 | BOS 41

Buffalo Sabres Goals: Vinnie Hinostroza, Jeff Skinner, Alex Tuch

Boston Bruins Goals: Craig Smith, Nick Foligno, Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle

Plus 1: Roster Moves

Man, was it good to see Skinner and Hinostroza back in the lineup this afternoon. Both players were activated a few short hours prior to puck drop, and both wasted no time getting right back into the swing of things.

Head coach Don Granato was also cleared before the game and was able to join the team behind the bench after missing the last few games. He indicated that his side effects from COVID-19 were mild and that he felt the vaccines did a good job protecting him.

Meanwhile, we also learned that two Sabres video coaches are out - still out - and working remotely.

Elsewhere, the Sabres made a few roster moves before the game. With Skinner & Hinostroza back, Buffalo sent JJ Peterka, Arttu Ruotsalainen & Brandon Biro and defenseman Oskari Laaksonen to the Amerks.

Peterka wasted no time, scoring this absolute beauty in Springfield:

Hey @SportsCenter, we'd like to introduce you to JJ Peterka pic.twitter.com/xMFBTg5Uhm — Rochester Americans (@AmerksHockey) January 1, 2022

Minus 1: A Loss is a Loss

The Sabres could’ve skated out of Boston with two points, but they blew a 3-1 lead and allowed the Bruins to command control and force it to overtime. Then, just 34 seconds into the extra frame, Coyle scores to give the black & yellow the win. It’s that kind of loss that just stings; they were close, they could’ve had it, but they sat back just a little too much and we all saw what happened next.

Plus 1: Tuch & Krebs

Alex Tuch scored his first goal in a Sabres uniform, and Peyton Krebs - one of the few players still around in Buffalo from the recent surge of recalls - had a great move for the assist on the play.

SLOW THAT BABY DOWN



Peyton Krebs, what a vision pic.twitter.com/Fdw0WD3lEH — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) January 1, 2022

Comment of the Game

“Just so easy. This was a total choke job.” - Matt-G

Final Thoughts

Meh. It was good to see Hinostroza & Skinner back, and to see them both score in their first games returning is an extra bonus. Honestly, the Sabres are lucky to have gotten a point out of this one based on how they blew it.

Buffalo’s back at it on Thursday - which seems like a lifetime away, if I’m being honest - as the San Jose Sharks come to town for a 7 p.m. matchup.