Game Thread: Sabres vs. Bruins | Game 33

Boston returns to action after lengthy break.

By Melissa Burgess
Boston Bruins v New York Islanders Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Game 33

Buffalo Sabres (10-17-5) vs. Boston Bruins (14-10-2)

Puck Drop: 1:00 PM ET | TD Garden | Boston, MA

TV: MSG, NESN

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Bruins blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder

