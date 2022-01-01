Sabres Kick off 2022 in Boston

Game 33
Buffalo Sabres (10-17-5) vs. Boston Bruins (14-10-2)
Puck Drop: 1:00 PM ET | TD Garden | Boston, MA
TV: MSG, NESN
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Bruins blog: Stanley Cup of Chowder
Know Your Opponent
Boston Bruins
Record: 14-10-2 | 30 points
Last Game: 3-2 loss against NY Islanders, Dec. 16
Division Ranking: 5th in Atlantic Division
PP: 9th (23.7%)
PK: 15th (81.0%)
What to Watch
1. A Well-Rested Boston Team
This afternoon’s game breaks a lengthy time off for the Bruins, who haven’t played since December 16. Boston’s last six games have been postponed, along with the holiday break, so they’re likely more than ready to get back into it. They’re also expected to have a full healthy lineup, with Charlie Coyle and Brandon Carlo both returning to practice over the last few days.
2. Our Old Pal Linus
It’s expected that Linus Ullmark will get the start Saturday afternoon against his old team. He’s having an alright season; in 12 games, his record is 7-5 with a .922 save percentage and 2.52 GAA. Logically, it would make sense that Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen would be the starter for Buffalo, since Malcolm Subban started the team’s last game.
3. Who Could Be Back, and Who Isn’t
For the Sabres, we could see Jeff Skinner and/or Vinnie Hinostroza back in the lineup on Saturday. They’ve both rejoined team practices but neither has been officially activated yet, as of this morning. Either way, it’s something to keep in mind over the coming days, before Buffalo hosts the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.
Don Granato will still be absent from the bench today, so Matt Ellis maintains his position as acting head coach. Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, Mark Jankowski & Jacob Bryson remain in COVID protocol.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
JJ Peterka - Tage Thompson - Alex Tuch
Rasmus Asplund - Arttu Ruotsalainen - Victor Olofsson
Brett Murray - Peyton Krebs - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Mark Pysyk - Casey Fitzgerald
Will Butcher - Ethan Prow
Starting Goalie: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Boston Bruins
Forwards
Brad Marchand - Patrice Bergeron - Craig Smith
Taylor Hall - Erik Haula - David Pastrnak
Jake DeBrusk - Charlie Coyle - Nick Foligno
Trent Frederic - Tomas Nosek - Curtis Lazar
Defense
Matt Grzelcyk - Charlie McAvoy
Mike Reilly - Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort - Connor Clifton
Starting Goalie: Linus Ullmark
