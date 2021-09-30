Sabres Game Thread: Preseason Part Deux

Game thread action! The Sabres are back in action tonight, looking to follow up on their recent comeback preseason win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tonight’s test features the Detroit Red Wings.

What to know from the Buffalo Sabres:

Back at it tonight in Detroit #LetsGoBuffalo — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) September 30, 2021

The plan for tonight is for Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen to play the entire game, Sabres coach Don Granato says. — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) September 30, 2021

Here's the group skating this morning, many of whom played Tuesday in Columbus:



Asplund-Cozens-Thompson

Peterka-Ruotsalainen-Weissbach

Murray-Malone-Quinn

Warren-Eakin-Hayden



Hagg-Pysyk

Davidson-Fitzgerald

Bryson-Butcher

Boka-Eliot



Luukkonen

Robson — Jourdon LaBarber (@JourdonLaBarber) September 30, 2021

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will play the whole game tonight. Detroit has requested a shootout regardless of the score, so UPL will get that, too.



Don Granato on why Dylan Cozens is playing his second straight: "Dylan didn't look like himself, and he probably needs more games." — John Vogl (@BuffaloVogl) September 30, 2021

What to know from the Red Wings:

Hey fans,

Back at it again. Here’s the projected line ups for tonight’s game vs Buffalo. Catch our broadcast at 7:15pm ⁦@WWJ950⁩ pic.twitter.com/HtLjKpsmFd — Ken Kal (@KenKalDRW) September 30, 2021

Just in case you have difficulty reading that roster, here’s the expected Red Wings lineup:

Victor Brattstrom, Alex Nedeljkovic; Nick Leddy, Filip Zadina, Robby Fabbri, Luke Witkowski, Dan Renouf, Lucas Raymond, Pius Suter, Riley Barber, Chase Pearson, Wyatt Newpower, Hayden Verbeek, Moritz Seider, Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Troy Stecher, Tyler Spezia, Sam Gagner, Joe Veleno

So, quick recap. Vets are sitting if they already played, UPL gets a full game from the request of goalie coach Mike Bales and Donnie wants to see Cozens snap out of whatever happened in game 1. Hopefully the Wings dress some of their nice prospects and we get a fun one to watch and make drastic conclusions from.

Game starts @ 7:30 and there’s an already requested shootout, so gonna be a long one. Tune in on WGR550 or Sabres.com (local broadcast market).