Sabres Game Thread: Preseason Part Deux

Buffalo’s second pre-season game features UPL and Cozens

By Ryan (smitty558812)
new
Detroit Red Wings v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Game thread action! The Sabres are back in action tonight, looking to follow up on their recent comeback preseason win over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tonight’s test features the Detroit Red Wings.

What to know from the Buffalo Sabres:

What to know from the Red Wings:

Just in case you have difficulty reading that roster, here’s the expected Red Wings lineup:

Victor Brattstrom, Alex Nedeljkovic; Nick Leddy, Filip Zadina, Robby Fabbri, Luke Witkowski, Dan Renouf, Lucas Raymond, Pius Suter, Riley Barber, Chase Pearson, Wyatt Newpower, Hayden Verbeek, Moritz Seider, Turner Elson, Jon Martin, Troy Stecher, Tyler Spezia, Sam Gagner, Joe Veleno

So, quick recap. Vets are sitting if they already played, UPL gets a full game from the request of goalie coach Mike Bales and Donnie wants to see Cozens snap out of whatever happened in game 1. Hopefully the Wings dress some of their nice prospects and we get a fun one to watch and make drastic conclusions from.

Game starts @ 7:30 and there’s an already requested shootout, so gonna be a long one. Tune in on WGR550 or Sabres.com (local broadcast market).

