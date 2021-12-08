 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After: That Goal Was... Wow.

Another night, another loss.

By Melissa Burgess
Anaheim Ducks v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Bill Wippert/NHLI via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres news & notes

  • Don Granato refuses to change his long-term focus. [The Athletic]
  • UPL was steady in goal, but it wasn’t enough. [The Buffalo News]
  • At least Devon Levi looks good. [The Buffalo News]
  • Casey Mittelstadt left Tuesday’s game with an injury. [NHL.com]
  • The Rochester Americans are set to return to action tonight, but they’ll still be without head coach Seth Appert. Assistant coach Mike Weber is also now in COVID protocol, so Michael Peca will be joined by Adam Mair behind the bench for this evening’s game against Utica:
  • Sabres prospect Isak Rosen has made Sweden’s World Juniors roster:

Around the NHL & hockey world

  • NHL Power Rankings [ESPN]
  • Are the Kraken missing out on chances to make a good first impression with local fans? [Seattle Times]
  • On Jack Eichel’s Olympic hopes. [NBC Sports]
  • With Linus Ullmark out sick, Tuukka Rask is practicing with the Boston Bruins. [NHL.com]
  • Robin Lehner declines an invite to the Olympics. [NHL.com]
  • When will Matvei Michkov come to the NHL? [The Athletic]
  • China’s men’s team will play in the Olympics after all. [NY Times]

