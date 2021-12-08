The Morning After: That Goal Was... Wow.

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- Don Granato refuses to change his long-term focus. [The Athletic]
- UPL was steady in goal, but it wasn’t enough. [The Buffalo News]
- At least Devon Levi looks good. [The Buffalo News]
- Casey Mittelstadt left Tuesday’s game with an injury. [NHL.com]
- The Rochester Americans are set to return to action tonight, but they’ll still be without head coach Seth Appert. Assistant coach Mike Weber is also now in COVID protocol, so Michael Peca will be joined by Adam Mair behind the bench for this evening’s game against Utica:
Amerks assistant coach Michael Peca will assume the head coaching duties and will be joined on the bench by Buffalo Sabres director of player development Adam Mair. https://t.co/5Ad9RIEPIC— Amerks PR (@AmerksPR) December 8, 2021
- Sabres prospect Isak Rosen has made Sweden’s World Juniors roster:
Sweden have announced their World Juniors roster. One forward spot is open, presumably they’re waiting on #NJDevils forward Alexander Holtz. A big omission is #LGRW pick William Wallinder, who has been playing well in the SHL this year. #WJC2022 #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/A7F128h5NP— Mikael Holm (@carlmikaelholm) December 8, 2021
Around the NHL & hockey world
- NHL Power Rankings [ESPN]
- Are the Kraken missing out on chances to make a good first impression with local fans? [Seattle Times]
- On Jack Eichel’s Olympic hopes. [NBC Sports]
- With Linus Ullmark out sick, Tuukka Rask is practicing with the Boston Bruins. [NHL.com]
- Robin Lehner declines an invite to the Olympics. [NHL.com]
- When will Matvei Michkov come to the NHL? [The Athletic]
- China’s men’s team will play in the Olympics after all. [NY Times]
