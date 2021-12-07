Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 25 Zegras, Terry & co. come to town. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Dec 7, 2021, 6:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 25 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Game 25 Buffalo Sabres (8-13-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-8-5) Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: ESPN+, Hulu Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Ducks Blog: Anaheim Calling More From Die By The Blade Sabres Look to Bounce Back Against Ducks Sabres Need to Add Some Fire to the Line-Up The Nine Lives of Sabres Goaltending Sabres Recall Luukkonen from Amerks DBTB Open Thread: Week of 12/6 Buffalo Sabres Outclassed & Outplayed in Carolina Loading comments...
Loading comments...