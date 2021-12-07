 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Ducks | Game 25

Zegras, Terry & co. come to town.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: DEC 03 Flames at Ducks Photo by John McCoy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game 25

Buffalo Sabres (8-13-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-8-5)

Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN+, Hulu

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Ducks Blog: Anaheim Calling

