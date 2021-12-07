Sabres Look to Bounce Back Against Ducks

Game 25
Buffalo Sabres (8-13-3) vs. Anaheim Ducks (13-8-5)
Puck Drop: 7:30 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: ESPN+, Hulu
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Ducks Blog: Anaheim Calling
Know Your Opponent
Anaheim Ducks
Record: (13-8-5)
Last Game: 4-3 loss vs. Washington
Division Ranking: 3rd in the Pacific Division
PP: 3rd (27.0%)
PK: 5th (85.3%)
What to Watch
1. Avoid the Penalty Box, At All Costs
The Ducks are a dangerous team in general - their 87 goals-for are fifth-most in the NHL - but they’re especially lethal on the advantage. Anaheim’s power play has capitalized on 27 percent of its opportunities this season, which is no small feat. The unit is led by Kevin Shattenkirk and Cam Fowler, who have each tallied eight PP points this season, and Troy Terry, who has seven points on the advantage.
2. It’s UPL Time
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen will get the start in net for Buffalo on Tuesday night. Newly-acquired Malcolm Subban was injured in his first game with the Sabres, leaving UPL and Aaron Dell as the team’s goaltending tandem for the time being. The hope is that Subban (day-to-day) can return sooner rather than later; he did skate on his own this morning, which may be a good sign.
But for now, it’s UPL time. Time for the kid to find some fresh legs and get back on the ice; he hasn’t played in any game action since November 26, with the Rochester Americans’ recent slide into COVID protocol. This will be his first NHL game of the season.
3. Zegras’ Point Streak
Twenty-year-old center Trevor Zegras comes into tonight’s game on a three-game point streak for the Ducks, which is impressive in & of itself. It’s even more impressive when you realize he’s put up a whopping seven points in those three games - all assists - dating back to December 1.
He’s already well surpassed his rookie season and now has 21 points in just 24 games.
Another player to watch: the aforementioned Troy Terry, who’s averaging more than a point per game and earlier this season had a sixteen-game point streak.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Zemgus Girgensons - Casey Mittelstadt- Rasmus Asplund
Brett Murray - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Cody Eakin - Vinnie Hinostroza
Rasmus Dahlin - Mark Pysyk
Jacob Bryson - Henri Jokiharju
Will Butcher - Colin Miller
Starting Goaltender: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
Anaheim Ducks
Sonny Milano — Trevor Zegras — Rickard Rakell
Vinni Lettieri — Sam Steel — Troy Terry
Derek Grant — Isac Lundestrom — Jakob Silfverberg
Nicolas Deslauriers — Sam Carrick — Buddy Robinson
Hampus Lindholm — Jamie Drysdale
Cam Fowler — Josh Manson
Simon Benoit — Kevin Shattenkirk
Starting Goaltender: Anthony Stolarz
