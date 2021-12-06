Sabres Recall Luukkonen from Amerks

The Buffalo Sabres have once again recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the AHL’s Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Luukkonen, 22, has dressed in 12 games with the Amerks this season. He’s struggled, putting up a .888 save percentage and 3.42 GAA. Rochester’s last three games were postponed due to the league’s COVID protocols.

Recalling Luukkonen calls into question the status of newly-acquired Malcolm Subban, who appeared to suffer an injury in his first game with the Sabres. Subban made his Buffalo debut on Saturday against Carolina, but went out with just over 10 minutes remaining.

His status at this point is unknown, but we should know more later today.

Aaron Dell is currently the Sabres’ other netminder. Dustin Tokarksi remains in COVID protocol as far as we know, and Craig Anderson is month-to-month.

The Sabres’ next game is set for Tuesday evening against the Anaheim Ducks. The Amerks, meanwhile, are expected to return to game action on Wednesday against the Utica Comets.