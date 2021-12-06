DBTB Open Thread: Week of 12/6

Despite making a trade for a goaltender, the Buffalo Sabres are continuing to struggle defensively, giving up seven, seven and six goals in their last three games. Don Granato is going to have spend this week working on some back end fundamentals.

We have another three-game week all at home, with a visit from a West Coast team before with a chance to exact revenge before taking on two more top Eastern Conference teams.

Buffalo are now 8-13-3 on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres vs Anaheim Ducks (13-8-4, 3rd Pac), Tuesday 12/7 7:30pm

Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers (16-4-3, 2nd Met), Friday 12/10 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Washington Capitals (15-4-6, 1st Met), Saturday 12/11 7:00pm

(* - record and standings as of Sunday night)

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

