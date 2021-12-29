2022 IIHF World Junior Championships: Day 3 Recap

Only one game was played Tuesday evening at the 2022 World Junior Championships, as Canada crushed Austria by a score of 11-2. Sixteen-year-old Connor Bedard had four goals. The United States was scheduled to face Switzerland, but the game was cancelled after two US players had positive COVID tests. It was ruled a forfeit by the Americans.

Buffalo Sabres Prospects

Owen Power: 2 assists, 2 shots on goal, +1, 18:40 ice time (led all CAN players)

Canada 11, Austria 2

Canada goals: Kent Johnson (Columbus Blue Jackets), Lukas Cormier (Vegas Golden Knights), Logan Stankoven (Dallas Stars), Connor Bedard (4), Cole Perfetti (Winnipeg Jets), Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks) (2), Mavrik Bourque (Dallas Stars)

Austria goals: Lukas Necesany, Mathias Bohm

Canada goalie: Brett Brochu, 20 saves on 22 shots faced

Austria goalie: Leon Sommer, 53 saves on 64 shots faced

Group A Standings:

Canada (2-0-0-0) Finland (2-0-0-0) Germany (0-1-0-1) Czechia (0-0-1-1) Austria (0-0-0-2)

Group B Standings:

Sweden (2-0-0-0) United States (1-0-0-1) Russia (1-0-0-1) Switzerland (1-0-0-1) Slovakia (0-0-0-2)

Wednesday’s Games:

Finland vs. Czechia, 2 pm ET

Slovakia vs. Russia, 4:30 pm ET

Canada vs. Germany, 7 pm ET

Sweden vs. United States, 9:30 pm ET*

(We’ll see what happens with the USA game, based on testing results from Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.)