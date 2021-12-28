 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 IIHF World Junior Championships: Day 2 Recap

Finland wins big over Austria & more.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
Germany v Czechia: Preliminary Round Group A - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres Prospects

Owen Power: N/A

Isak Rosen: +1, 11:03 ice time

Jakub Konecny: 5:11 ice time (no time in 1st period or OT)

Nikita Novikov: 1 shot on goal, 19:18 ice time

Finland 7, Austria 1

Finland goals: Ville Koivunen (Carolina Hurricanes) (2), Samuel Helenius (Calgary Flames), Kasper Simontaival (Los Angeles Kings), Kalle Vaisanen (New York Rangers), Topi Niemela (Toronto Maple Leafs), Brad Lambert

Austria goal: Martin Urbanek

Finland goalie: Juha Jatkola, 8 saves on 9 shots faced

Austria goalie: Sebastian Wraneschitz, 41 saves on 48 shots faced

Russia 4, Switzerland 2

Russia goals: Danila Yurov, Dmitri Zlodeyev (Vancouver Canucks), Pavel Tyutnev, Matvei Michkov

Switzerland goals: Attilio Biasca, Fabian Ritzmann

Russia goalie: Yegor Guskov, 16 saves on 18 shots faced

Switzerland goalie: Kevin Pasche, 28 saves on 32 shots faced

Germany 2, Czechia 1 (OT)

Germany goals: Alexander Blank (2)

Czechia goal: Jan Mysak (Montreal Canadiens)

Germany goalie: Florian Bugl, 39 saves on 40 shots faced

Czechia goalie: Jan Bednar (Detroit Red Wings), 30 saves on 32 shots faced

Sweden 3, Slovakia 0

Sweden goals: Theodor Niederbach (Detroit Red Wings), Albert Sjoberg (Dallas Stars), Daniel Ljungman (Dallas Stars)

Slovakia goals: None.

Sweden goalie: Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild), 48-save shutout

Slovakia goalie: Simon Latkoczy, 24 saves on 26 shots faced (58:07)

Group A Standings:

  1. Finland (2-0-0-0)
  2. Canada (1-0-0-0)
  3. Germany (0-1-1)
  4. Czechia (0-0-1-1)
  5. Austria (0-0-0-1)

Group B Standings:

  1. Sweden (2-0-0-0)
  2. United States (1-0-0-0)
  3. Russia (1-0-0-1)
  4. Switzerland (0-0-0-1)
  5. Slovakia (0-0-0-2)

Tuesday’s Games:

Switzerland vs. United States, 4:30 PM ET

Austria vs. Canada, 7:00 PM ET

