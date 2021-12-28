2022 IIHF World Junior Championships: Day 2 Recap

Buffalo Sabres Prospects
Owen Power: N/A
Isak Rosen: +1, 11:03 ice time
Jakub Konecny: 5:11 ice time (no time in 1st period or OT)
Nikita Novikov: 1 shot on goal, 19:18 ice time
Finland 7, Austria 1
Finland goals: Ville Koivunen (Carolina Hurricanes) (2), Samuel Helenius (Calgary Flames), Kasper Simontaival (Los Angeles Kings), Kalle Vaisanen (New York Rangers), Topi Niemela (Toronto Maple Leafs), Brad Lambert
Austria goal: Martin Urbanek
Finland goalie: Juha Jatkola, 8 saves on 9 shots faced
Austria goalie: Sebastian Wraneschitz, 41 saves on 48 shots faced
Russia 4, Switzerland 2
Russia goals: Danila Yurov, Dmitri Zlodeyev (Vancouver Canucks), Pavel Tyutnev, Matvei Michkov
Switzerland goals: Attilio Biasca, Fabian Ritzmann
Russia goalie: Yegor Guskov, 16 saves on 18 shots faced
Switzerland goalie: Kevin Pasche, 28 saves on 32 shots faced
Germany 2, Czechia 1 (OT)
Germany goals: Alexander Blank (2)
Czechia goal: Jan Mysak (Montreal Canadiens)
Germany goalie: Florian Bugl, 39 saves on 40 shots faced
Czechia goalie: Jan Bednar (Detroit Red Wings), 30 saves on 32 shots faced
Sweden 3, Slovakia 0
Sweden goals: Theodor Niederbach (Detroit Red Wings), Albert Sjoberg (Dallas Stars), Daniel Ljungman (Dallas Stars)
Slovakia goals: None.
Sweden goalie: Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild), 48-save shutout
Slovakia goalie: Simon Latkoczy, 24 saves on 26 shots faced (58:07)
Group A Standings:
- Finland (2-0-0-0)
- Canada (1-0-0-0)
- Germany (0-1-1)
- Czechia (0-0-1-1)
- Austria (0-0-0-1)
Group B Standings:
- Sweden (2-0-0-0)
- United States (1-0-0-0)
- Russia (1-0-0-1)
- Switzerland (0-0-0-1)
- Slovakia (0-0-0-2)
Tuesday’s Games:
Switzerland vs. United States, 4:30 PM ET
Austria vs. Canada, 7:00 PM ET
