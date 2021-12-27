DBTB Open Thread: Week of 12/27 | Hockey Juniors are on

A year on from a delayed and shortened season, the world of sports in general and the NHL in particular has been thrown into doubt again as COVID continues to do the rounds. The league had decided to scrap a couple of rounds of games to give all teams a break and an opportunity to clear out the air (so to speak).

However, it looks like there will be more postponements upcoming, with the Buffalo Sabres first seeing their doubleheader against the Columbus Blue Jackets put back, and then now the game tonight against the New York Islanders also pushed off.

The Sabres are scheduled to play on Wednesday 29th against the Devils, and then the Isles again the next day before closing out the week against the Bruins, but whether any or some of those games will get played now remains a matter of conjecture.

There is also the World Hockey Juniors with a number of Sabres prospects featuring, so there’s that to watch as well.

Buffalo are still 10-15-5 on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils (10-15-5, 7th Met), Wednesday 12/29

Buffalo Sabres vs New York islanders (8-12-6, 8th Met), Thursday 12/30

Buffalo Sabres vs Boston Bruins (14-10-2, 5th Atl), Saturday, 1/1

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Hope everyone had a great Christmas and here’s wishing you a very Happy New Year, stay safe and let’s go Buffalo!

Here’s a link to last week’s open thread in case you need to reference anything.