2022 IIHF World Junior Championships: Day 1 Recap

Four Buffalo Sabres prospects are squaring off in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alberta over the next two weeks as the 20222 IIHF World Junior Championships kicked off Sunday.

As usual, we’ll have regular daily recaps and highlights of the games, including the four Sabres prospects: Owen Power (Canada), Isak Rosen (Sweden), Jakub Konecny (Czechia) and Nikita Novikov (Russia).

Most notably in Sunday’s action, Power became the first Canadian defenseman in World Juniors history to record a hat trick. Here’s his three goals:

Buffalo Sabres Prospects

Owen Power: 3 goals, 0 assists, 0 PIM, 6 shots on goal, 21:48

Isak Rosen: 0 goals, 0 assists, 0 PIM, 3 shots on goal, 12:06

Jakub Konecny:0 goals, 1/1 faceoffs, 0 PIM, 0 shots on goal, 10:56

Nikita Novikov: 0 goals, 0 assists, 2 PIM, 2 shots on goal, 18:42

Finland 3, Germany 1

Finland goals: Sami Helenius (Calgary Flames) (2), Joel Maatta

Germany goals: Luca Munzenberger (Edmonton Oilers)

Finland goalie: Leevi Merilainen (Ottawa Senators), 23 saves on 24 shots faced

Germany goalie: Nikita Quapp (Carolina Hurricanes), 19 saves on 22 shots faced (57:47)

Russia 3, Sweden 6

Russia goals: Fyodor Svechkov (Nashville Predators), Matvei Michkov (2)

Sweden goals: Oskar Olausson (Colorado Avalanche), Simon Edvinsson (Detroit Red Wings), Emil Andrae (Philadelphia Flyers), Alexander Holtz (New Jersey Devils), Theodor Niederbach (Detroit Red Wings), Daniel Ljungman (Dallas Stars)

Russia goalies: Yaroslav Askarov (Nashville Predators), 13 saves on 16 shots faced (40 min); Yegor Guskov, 5 saves on 7 shots faced (18:37)

Sweden goalie: Jesper Wallstedt (Minnesota Wild), 27 saves on 30 shots faced

Czechia 3, Canada 6

Czechia goals: Michal Gut, Pavel Novak (Minnesota Wild), Stanislav Svozil (Columbus Blue Jackets)

Canada goals: Mason McTavish (Anaheim Ducks), Owen Power (3), Donovan Sebrango (Detroit Red Wings), Olen Zellweger (Anaheim Ducks)

Czechia goalie: Jakub Malek (New Jersey Devils), 20 saves on 25 shots faced

Canada goalie: Dylan Garand (New York Rangers), 6 saves on 9 shots faced

United States 3, Slovakia 2

United States goals: Matthew Knies (Toronto Maple Leafs), Mackie Samoskevich (Florida Panthers), Landon Slaggert (Chicago Blackhawks)

Slovakia goals: Martin Chromiak (Los Angeles Kings) (2)

United States goalie: Drew Commesso (Chicago Blackhawks), 23 saves on 25 shots faced

Slovakia goalie: Simon Latkoczy, 39 saves on 42 shots faced (59:03)

Group A Standings:

Canada (1-0) Finland (1-0) Germany (0-1) Czechia (0-1) Austria (0-0)

Group B Standings:

Sweden (1-0) United States (1-0) Slovakia (0-1) Russia (0-1) Switzerland (0-0)

Monday’s games:

Austria vs. Finland, 2 pm

Russia vs. Switzerland, 4:30 pm

Germany vs. Czechia, 7 pm

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 9:30 pm

All times ET. All games on TSN/NHL Network.