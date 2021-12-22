DBTB Podcast Ep. 6: A Very Covid Christmas

After a week off, Luke and Josh are back behind the mic to give you episode 6 of the DBTB Podcast. On this episode they break down the current Covid situation across the NHL and what it could mean for both the league and the Buffalo Sabres themselves with them adding Jeff Skinner, Vinnie Hinostroza, and Zemgus Girgensons to the Covid Protocol list.

Alex Tuch was also set to make his debut, but Covid got in the way of that as well so this break will help him along with Tage Thompson. Luke breaks down why this break could actually be very good for a Sabres team that earned 5 of their last 6 points, all on the road.

Since there isn’t a lot of NHL hockey going on, Josh brings up that there is still one thing set to go and that is the World Juniors! The tournament starts on December 26th so it is right around the corner. Luckily for us Sabres fans, we have 3 players that will be playing in it. Isak Rosen (F) for Team Sweden, Owen Power (D) for Team Canada and Nikita Novikov (D) for Team Russia. The WJC is always a fun prospects tournament that you definitely don’t want to miss. Hear what Luke and Josh have to say about the tournament and the players involved.

12-22-21 Transcript.pdf