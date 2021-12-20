DBTB Open Thread: Week of 12/20

A much, much better couple of weeks for the Buffalo Sabres who are on a four-game point streak now. Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen should take a lot of credit for this, and his .939 save percentage in five games so far has been sorely needed for Don Granato’s side.

This being Christmas week and the schedule currently ravaged by game postponements due to COVID positives everywhere, the Sabres only play in a home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets before a well-deserved Christmas break.

<Record scratch> Breaking news as of Monday morning, the Blue Jackets have been shut down as well, so the Sabres don't play this week at all now.

Buffalo are now 10-15-5 on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres vs Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, 5th Met), Monday 12/20

Buffalo Sabres at Columbus Blue Jackets (14-13-1, 5th Met), Thursday 12/23

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Here’s wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays, stay safe y’all!

