Sabres Acquire Goaltender Malcolm Subban

The Buffalo Sabres have finally found some much-needed short-term assistance in net, as the team has acquired goaltender Malcolm Subban from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for “future considerations.”

Subban, 27, has been playing with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs this season. In five games, he has accrued a .893 save percentage and 3.38 GAA. He joined the Chicago organization several years ago, after three seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Subban was originally drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2012 (24th overall) and appeared in two games with Boston, largely playing in Providence during his time with that organization. He previously played for the OHL’s Belleville Bulls.

Malcolm is, of course, the younger brother of New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban. The youngest Subban brother, Jordan, previously played in the AHL (Utica, Ontario, Toronto) and is currently with the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays.

Subban isn’t a long-term solution for the Sabres in net - he signed a two-year extension back in October 2020 - but he is, at the very least, a short-term option.