Sabres Prospect Owen Power To Attend Team Canada’s World Junior Camp

The Buffalo Sabres’ 2021 first overall pick, defenseman Owen Power, was recently named to the invite list for Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the upcoming 2022 IIHF World Junior Championships.

The kid continues to play outstanding hockey this season as a sophomore for the Michigan Wolverines. The big, 6’4, 214 lbs. blueliner has 23 points in only 16 games and has already exceeded his 2020-21 point total of 16 in 26 games for Michigan.

Thus far, Power is continuing to prove why the Sabres picked him #1 overall as he looks to lead Canada to another gold medal, having already won one at the 2021 IIHF World Championships. During last year’s tournament, Power, who was the youngest member on Team Canada’s roster, tallied 3 assists in 10 games. He was a solid contributor on the Canadian blue line and even earned the ‘Player of the Game’ honors in a hard-fought win against a strong Russian team.

While the Buffalo Sabres and their fans are continuing to battle through the 2022 NHL season, Power is yet another name to watch in Buffalo’s promising pipeline of young talent. So for Sabres’ fans, there is plenty of light at the end of the proverbial pipeline.