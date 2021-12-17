 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Penguins | Game 30

It’s a hockey night in Pittsburgh.

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 30

Buffalo Sabres (10-15-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-8-5)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Penguins blog: Pensburgh

