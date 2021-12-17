Sabres Wrap Road Trip In Steel City

Game 30
Buffalo Sabres (10-15-4) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (15-8-5)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Penguins blog: Pensburgh
Know Your Opponent
Pittsburgh Penguins
Record: 15-8-5 | 35 PTS
Last Game: 5-2 win over Montreal
Division Ranking: 4th in Metropolitan Division
PP: 29th (15.2%)
PK: 1st (92.7%)
What to Watch
Making it Three
The Sabres are looking to make it three in a row tonight as they visit the Penguins, who are on a streak of their own. Buffalo hasn’t won three consecutive games since the beginning of the season. Buffalo squeaked out of Winnipeg with a 4-2 win, then snagged a shootout victory in a 3-2 decision in Minnesota last night. Time to wrap this thing up in Pittsburgh before coming home.
Old Friends
Former Sabres forward Evan Rodrigues is absolutely thriving in Pittsburgh, and actually leads (!) the Penguins in scoring. This season, in 28 games, Rodrigues has nine goals and 13 assists for 22 points, top across the board. He’s certainly found his stride with the Pens and will be one player the Sabres will need to limit tonight.
Chad Ruhwedel is also hanging out in Pittsburgh, having appeared in 24 games this season on the blueline.
A Future Note
Following tonight’s game which wraps up the road trip, the Sabres head home to host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday night. Next Wednesday’s scheduled game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed as the Avs deal with COVID-19 protocols, which has turned Buffalo’s upcoming schedule into a home-and-home with CBJ.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Victor Olofsson
Brett Murray - Dylan Cozens - Kyle Okposo
Rasmus Asplund - Cody Eakin - Vinnie Hinostroza
Zemgus Girgensons - Mark Jankowski - John Hayden
Defense
Rasmus Dahlin - Henri Jokiharju
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Will Butcher - Mark Pysyk
Casey Fitzgerald
Starting Goalie: Malcolm Subban
Pittsburgh Penguins
Forwards
Kasperi Kapanen - Sidney Crosby - Evan Rodrigues
Jason Zucker - Jeff Carter - Danton Heinen
Zach Aston-Reese - Teddy Blueger - Brock McGinn
Drew O’Connor - Sam Lafferty - Dominik Simon
Defense
Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang
Marcus Pettersson - John Marino
Mike Matheson - Chad Ruhwedel
Starting Goalie: Tristan Jarry
