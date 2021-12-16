 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Wild | Game 29

Let’s get wild up in here.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Game 29

Buffalo Sabres (9-15-4) vs. Minnesota Wild (19-8-1)

Puck Drop: 8:00 PM EST | Xcel Energy Center | St. Paul, MN

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Wild Blog: Hockey Wilderness

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...