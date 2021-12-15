 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After: Everything is Fine

My, oh my, the Sabres finally won.

By Melissa Burgess
Buffalo Sabres v Winnipeg Jets Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres news & notes

  • Rasmus Dahlin’s two-goal game helped the Sabres snap their winless streak. [Sportsnet]
  • Observations from Tuesday’s game. [The Buffalo News]
  • Things didn’t go well for the Rochester Americans Tuesday night, as they lost 11-1 (yes, you read that correctly) to the Charlotte Checkers. They’re back in action against the same team on Wednesday night.
  • Victor Olofsson is struggling to score lately. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
  • Owen Power has a great opportunity ahead. [The Hockey Writers]
  • UPL has given the Sabres their most reliable goaltending this season. [The Athletic]
  • Sabres prospect Nikita Novikov is named to Russia’s World Juniors roster.

Around the NHL & hockey world

  • COVID-19 is once again wreaking havoc on the sports world. [Boston Globe]
  • USA Hockey remains ‘hopeful’ about the Olympics. [NHL]
  • Anton Khudobin clears waivers. [NHL]
  • Rest in peace to 23-year-old Branson King, a hockey player for the California University of Pennsylvania, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. [WPXI]
  • Some of the best women’s hockey players in North America will participate in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic next month. [ECHL]
  • Ben Bishop reflects on his NHL career. [Dallas Stars]
  • USA Hockey and Hockey Canada announce World Juniors rosters. [Elite Sports NY]
  • When will hockey return to Elmira, NY? [My Twin Tiers]

