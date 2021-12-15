The Morning After: Everything is Fine

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- Rasmus Dahlin’s two-goal game helped the Sabres snap their winless streak. [Sportsnet]
- Observations from Tuesday’s game. [The Buffalo News]
- Things didn’t go well for the Rochester Americans Tuesday night, as they lost 11-1 (yes, you read that correctly) to the Charlotte Checkers. They’re back in action against the same team on Wednesday night.
- Victor Olofsson is struggling to score lately. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Owen Power has a great opportunity ahead. [The Hockey Writers]
- UPL has given the Sabres their most reliable goaltending this season. [The Athletic]
- Sabres prospect Nikita Novikov is named to Russia’s World Juniors roster.
Around the NHL & hockey world
- COVID-19 is once again wreaking havoc on the sports world. [Boston Globe]
- USA Hockey remains ‘hopeful’ about the Olympics. [NHL]
- Anton Khudobin clears waivers. [NHL]
- Rest in peace to 23-year-old Branson King, a hockey player for the California University of Pennsylvania, who died unexpectedly over the weekend. [WPXI]
- Some of the best women’s hockey players in North America will participate in the 2022 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic next month. [ECHL]
- Ben Bishop reflects on his NHL career. [Dallas Stars]
- USA Hockey and Hockey Canada announce World Juniors rosters. [Elite Sports NY]
- When will hockey return to Elmira, NY? [My Twin Tiers]
