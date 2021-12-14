Sabres Jet Off to Winnipeg

Game 28

Buffalo Sabres (8-15-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-9-5)

Puck Drop: 8:00 PM EST | Canada Life Centre | Winnipeg, MB

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Jets Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey

Know Your Opponent

Winnipeg Jets

Record: 13-9-5 | 31 PTS

Last Game: 4-3 shootout loss to Canucks

Division Ranking: 5th in Central Division

PP: 12th (20.2%)

PK: 31st (69.2%)

What to Watch

1. Injury Updates

Malcolm Subban has joined the Sabres for their three-game road trip, but it’s unclear if he’ll get the starting job on Tuesday or at some point later in the trip. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen remains with the team as part of the three-goaltender rotation, capped off by Aaron Dell. Dustin Tokarski is finally back in Buffalo after quarantining in Florida, but he’s just getting back to practicing, so he’ll still be out for a while.

As a reminder, Casey Mittelstadt is hopeful to return at some point this season.

And in case you were hoping to see a Jack Quinn recall sometime soon - he’s out with mono until after Christmas.

Craig Anderson, Drake Caggiula and Alex Tuch remain on IR.

2. We Meet Again

Tonight’s game is the first meeting between the Sabres and Jets since March 3, 2020, just before COVID-19 forced the shuttering of the NHL season. Buffalo is a very different team nowadays, with just six players from that game still with the team today: Dahlin, Girgensons, Jokiharju, Okposo, Olofsson and Skinner. The Jets have seen far less turnover, but current Sabres forward Cody Eakin was with Winnipeg the last time the two teams met.

3. Other Things of Note

The Jets are second-worst in the NHL on the penalty kill, so perhaps that’s an area the Sabres can capitalize on as they hope to snap a lengthy winless streak. Buffalo hasn’t won a game since November 26, but maybe this road trip - which also features meetings in Minnesota and Pittsburgh - can be what they need to shake off those doldrums.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

(The Sabres are set to skate at 12:30 PM EST.)

Forwards

Skinner - Thompson - Olofsson

Asplund - Cozens - Okposo

Girgensons - Eakin - Hayden

Murray - Jankowski - Hinostroza

Defense

Dahlin - Jokiharju

Butcher - Pysyk

Bryson - Miller

Starting Goaltender: Ukko-Pekka Luukonen (expected)

Winnipeg Jets

Forwards

Connor - Scheifele - Wheeler

Copp - Dubois - Ehlers

Stastny - Lowry - Vesalainen

Harkins - Toninato - Svechnikov

Defense

Morrissey - Schmidt

Stanley - Dillon

Beaulieu - Demelo

Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck