Sabres Jet Off to Winnipeg

Game 28
Buffalo Sabres (8-15-4) vs. Winnipeg Jets (13-9-5)
Puck Drop: 8:00 PM EST | Canada Life Centre | Winnipeg, MB
TV: MSG
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Jets Blog: Arctic Ice Hockey
Know Your Opponent
Winnipeg Jets
Record: 13-9-5 | 31 PTS
Last Game: 4-3 shootout loss to Canucks
Division Ranking: 5th in Central Division
PP: 12th (20.2%)
PK: 31st (69.2%)
What to Watch
1. Injury Updates
Malcolm Subban has joined the Sabres for their three-game road trip, but it’s unclear if he’ll get the starting job on Tuesday or at some point later in the trip. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen remains with the team as part of the three-goaltender rotation, capped off by Aaron Dell. Dustin Tokarski is finally back in Buffalo after quarantining in Florida, but he’s just getting back to practicing, so he’ll still be out for a while.
As a reminder, Casey Mittelstadt is hopeful to return at some point this season.
And in case you were hoping to see a Jack Quinn recall sometime soon - he’s out with mono until after Christmas.
Craig Anderson, Drake Caggiula and Alex Tuch remain on IR.
2. We Meet Again
Tonight’s game is the first meeting between the Sabres and Jets since March 3, 2020, just before COVID-19 forced the shuttering of the NHL season. Buffalo is a very different team nowadays, with just six players from that game still with the team today: Dahlin, Girgensons, Jokiharju, Okposo, Olofsson and Skinner. The Jets have seen far less turnover, but current Sabres forward Cody Eakin was with Winnipeg the last time the two teams met.
3. Other Things of Note
The Jets are second-worst in the NHL on the penalty kill, so perhaps that’s an area the Sabres can capitalize on as they hope to snap a lengthy winless streak. Buffalo hasn’t won a game since November 26, but maybe this road trip - which also features meetings in Minnesota and Pittsburgh - can be what they need to shake off those doldrums.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
(The Sabres are set to skate at 12:30 PM EST.)
Forwards
Skinner - Thompson - Olofsson
Asplund - Cozens - Okposo
Girgensons - Eakin - Hayden
Murray - Jankowski - Hinostroza
Defense
Dahlin - Jokiharju
Butcher - Pysyk
Bryson - Miller
Starting Goaltender: Ukko-Pekka Luukonen (expected)
Winnipeg Jets
Forwards
Connor - Scheifele - Wheeler
Copp - Dubois - Ehlers
Stastny - Lowry - Vesalainen
Harkins - Toninato - Svechnikov
Defense
Morrissey - Schmidt
Stanley - Dillon
Beaulieu - Demelo
Starting Goaltender: Connor Hellebuyck
