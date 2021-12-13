Buffalo Sabres Holiday Gift Shopping Guide

The holiday season is upon us. Whether you’re just searching for one more present to put under the tree, or haven’t yet started your shopping and need something last-minute (!), if you’re looking for the perfect gift for the Buffalo Sabres fan in your life, here are a few ideas!

Apparel

If you’re looking for Rochester Americans gear, check out the AHL’s shop. Amerks gear isn’t otherwise too easy to find on the Internet, but if you’re in Buffalo, there are some items at the Sabres store, or in Rochester, at the arena shop. I also dug up this hat (above), which is pretty nice. I love the three-star emblem & it’s different than just the standard logo.

Women’s Fleece Hoodie $40 Love how clean this hoodie looks! It’s fleece, too, so it’ll be nice and warm. The skate laces are a nice touch. $40 at Target

Don’t forget to check out the folks at BreakingT, who have all sorts of fun hockey-themed (and other sport-themed) t-shirt options.

You can also check out Fanatics for a great variety of Sabres gear.

Handmade Fabric Face Masks $10 These comes in three different sizes and two different elastic colors. They also include adjusters! $10 at hayyyshayyy

For The Home & More

Jeff Skinner Portrait $25 This is a print of an original digital piece by Joanna Eberts, made in Photoshop. $25 at Joanna Eberts

Buffalo-based artist Joanna Eberts has created some really wonderful illustrations over the years, all available through her Etsy shop. Some of my favorites: Jeff Skinner (linked above), Alexander Mogilny & Gilbert Perreault. Joanna’s prints are available in a few different sizes & would be great to hang up in a home or office, all year-round.

“It’s Hockey Time, Franklin!” Book $5 This book would make a great gift for the young hockey fan in your life! It’s cute, it’s diverse and it’s PEANUTS! Who doesn’t love Peanuts? $5 at Target

Buffalo Mini Pennants $14 These may not be Sabres specific - alright, they’re definitely Bills - but they’re just one of a lot of cool items produced locally by Oxford Pennant. $14 at Oxford Pennant

Vinyl Car Mat Set $40 It’s Buffalo. It’s winter. Everybody needs a set of mats for their car, and these vinyl ones wipe clean easily so all that snow and salt on your shoes doesn’t stain the inside of your vehicle. $40 at Target

18oz Travel Mug $20 Everyone could use a new travel mug. This one is insulated & comes with a lid, and it’s a whopping 18 oz. which is a great size! The royal blue is fantastic, too. $20 at Target

Wireless Charging Stand $30 For the home or office, this stand works with any Qi-enabled smartphone for wireless charging. $30 at Target

Experiences

Treat your loved one to a Rochester Americans game, if they’re in the local area. A short trip will afford them the opportunity to see some of the hottest prospects in the Sabres organization, including Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka & Peyton Krebs. Peyton Krebs. Amerks games are also incredibly affordable - tickets start at just $10. Upcoming games to look for include a rare meeting with the Providence Bruins (Dec. 29), a winter hat giveaway (Jan. 7), and Pride Night (Jan. 14).

*Note: like the Sabres, the Amerks & Monroe County are requiring proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to attend games at Blue Cross Arena.

If you’ve got family or friends out of town - or even in town, honestly - why not chip in on an ESPN+ subscription for them? The NHL has really pivoted heavily to ESPN+, which sadly means that far fewer games are on national television than in years past.

