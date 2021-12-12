Capitals Clip Sabres 3-2 in Shootout

Score: BUF 2 | WASH 3

Shots: Sabres 31 | Capitals 42

Buffalo Sabres Goals: V. Hinostroza (5), W. Butcher (1)

Washington Capitals Goals: L. Eller (4), M. Fehervary

Plus +1: Folks, Buffalo has a Goalie.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was outstanding...again. The 22 year-old Sabres netminder made a career high 40 saves on 42 shots to keep Buffalo in the game. The 6’5” UPL was square to the puck all night giving the Caps shooters virtually nothing to aim for. When challenged laterally, UPL was lightning quick, making some incredible pad saves, especially late in the contest. In 3 games this season, UPL is sporting an impressive 1.98 GAA and a .938% save percentage.

Plus +2: Sabres Don’t Back Down

For the second game in a row, the Sabres refused to play timid or conservative hockey against a bigger and better club. Even though Buffalo fell behind early, they kept pressing, and eventually defenseman Robert Hagg sprung winger Vinnie Hinostroza on a breakaway with a gorgeous stretch pass. Vinnie shimmied and snapped the puck past Caps netminder Vitek Vanecek to tie the game at 1.

Minus -1: Only 1 Win in the Last 12 games

Not much to say here. The Sabres played a strong game tonight but still couldn’t come away with a win. The loss column is filling up way too quickly.

Best Game Thread Comment:

“Having to watch the Caps feed due to blackout. Their comment after Butcher goal: “Buffalo leads the league in blown-lead losses with 9.”

Final Thoughts & Notes: