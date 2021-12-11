Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 27 The Ovechkin show comes to town on a windy Saturday. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Dec 11, 2021, 6:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 27 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Game 27 Buffalo Sabres (8-15-3) vs. Washington Capitals (16-5-6) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Caps Blog: Japer’s Rink More From Die By The Blade Sabres Host Caps With Hopes to Snap Six-Game Losing Streak Rangers Squeeze Past Sabres 2-1 in Buffalo Game Thread: Sabres vs. Rangers | Game 26 Sabres Seek to Stifle Surging Rangers Mittelstadt Has Surgery; Timetable Unknown Who Will Be the Next Captain of the Buffalo Sabres? Loading comments...
