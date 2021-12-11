 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Capitals | Game 27

The Ovechkin show comes to town on a windy Saturday.

By Melissa Burgess
/ new
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Game 27

Buffalo Sabres (8-15-3) vs. Washington Capitals (16-5-6)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Caps Blog: Japer’s Rink

More From Die By The Blade

Loading comments...