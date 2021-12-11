Rangers Squeeze Past Sabres 2-1 in Buffalo

Score: BUF 1 | NYR 2

Shots: Sabres 37 | Rangers 31

Buffalo Sabres Goals: B. Murray (2)

New York Rangers Goals: M. Zibanejad (5), A. Lafreniere (6)

Plus +1: UPL Delivers

Despite the loss, 3rd star of the game, goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen played outstanding tonight. UPL made 29 saves on 31 shots in a game where the Rangers dominated early. UPL kept Buffalo in the contest with some spectacular saves including a point-blank blocker save on LW Chris Kreider that kept the game at 2-0 in the second period.

a whole lot of "WOAH" from UPL #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/HLOkUow7PM — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 11, 2021

Plus +2: Brett Murray Scores a Very “Murray Goal”

The lone Sabres tally came on big winger Brett Murray’s second career goal. It was “vintage Murray” who has been a strong net-front presence since being called up from Rochester. Late in the third period, Murray chipped in his own rebound after receiving a nice feed from D Mark Pysyk. Murray now has 4 points in 8 games this season.

Minus -1: Dahlin Offsides on the Game-Tying Goal

Buffalo fans were dealt a tough hand tonight as Victor Olofsson appeared to tie the game during the last minute of play. Olofsson’s shot ricocheted awkwardly off of Rangers defensemen Patrik Nemeth before bouncing into and out of the net. The subsequent replay clearly showed the puck crossing the goal line, but as fans rejoiced, the referee ominously announced the play was also under review for a potential offsides. Unfortunately for the Sabres, another replay showed defenseman Rasmus Dahlin crossing the blue line early on the rush leading up to Olofsson’s goal, and that was enough to undo the brief 2-2 tie.

Best Game Thread Comment:

“The rest of the season or this game?” - sephkun

It was a fair Q&A after the Sabres went 5 straight periods without a goal, before Murray ended the drought in the third.

Final Thoughts & Notes: