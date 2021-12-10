Sabres Seek to Stifle Surging Rangers

Game 26
Buffalo Sabres (8-14-3) vs. New York Rangers (17-5-3)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: MSG-B
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Rangers Blog: Blueshirt Banter
Know Your Opponent
New York Rangers
Record: 17-5-3 | 37 PTS
Division Ranking: 2nd in Metropolitan Division
PP: 7th (24%)
PK: 9th (83.1%)
What to Watch
1. Hounding the Fox
Proving that last year’s Norris Trophy was no fluke, Adam Fox has been an absolute force for the Rangers this year. He has 27 points in 25 games and has been a key piece to the Rangers great start. Look for the Sabres to try and stifle Fox with a hard forecheck to limit his offensive impact. In the Rangers’ last game, Fox was held pointless with a -3 against Colorado’s relentless pressure. Buffalo will have to do their best Aves impression to prevent a rebound game from Fox. Although the forecheck has left much to be desired at times this year, the Sabres have typically played significantly better at home and are seeking to erase the Ducks shutout from their memories.
2. Jankowski Returns
With Mittelstadt undergoing surgery today for an upper body injury, Mark Jankowski draws back into the lineup centering Murray and Hinostroza. Jankowski had a great start to the year in Rochester on an AHL deal (12 points in 13 games) but was practically invisible during his Sabres debut. He has the tools to be a quality role player but has yet to live up to his potential as a 2012 first round pick. Ironically, that pick was acquired by the Sabres in the Paul Gaustad trade and then flipped to Calgary to move up for Girgensons. Sabres must have known they’d be able to sign him for the league minimum 9 years later when they pulled the trigger on that trade. Look for him to play with desperation and stake his claim to a spot in the lineup. It may be his last chance to stay in the NHL.
3. Power Play Prowess
The Rangers have scored power-play goals in 5 straight games and have the 7th best power play in the league. Just like Fox, Artemi Panaran has been on an absolute tear recently, notching 3 goals and 5 assists in his last 3 games. He’s had a goal and two assists on the man advantage in the same time frame. Allowing him extra space on the man advantage would prove as costly as a New Year’s Uber ride at 2am. Unless UPL bails out his teammates, Buffalo might not enjoy the likely result of undisciplined penalties.
Projected Lineups
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards
Skinner - Thompson - Olofsson
Asplund - Cozens - Okposo
Girgensons - Eakin - Hayden
Murray - Jankowski - Hinostroza
Defense
Dahlin - Jokiharju
Bryson - Miller
Butcher – Pysyk
Starting Goaltender: Luukkonen
New York Rangers
Forwards
Kreider - Zibanejad - Kakko
Panarin - Strome - Hunt
Lafreniere - Chtil - Gauthier
Rooney - Goodrow – Reaves
Defense
Lindgren - Fox
Miller - Trouba
Nemeth – Lundkvist
Starting Goaltender: Georgiev
Loading comments...