Kings Re-Claim Wolanin on Waivers

On October 16th, the Buffalo Sabres claimed L.A. Kings defensemen Christian Wolanin off of the waiver wire. Less then 2 months later, the Kings re-paid the Sabres and reclaimed Wolanin, sending the 26 year old back to whence he came.

Today, Buffalo was caught red-handed trying to smuggle Wolanin to Rochester after only playing in one game wearing the swords. In an unremarkable debut this seasons, against the Washington Capitals, Wolanin racked up a plus/minus -2 in only 8:18 of ice time. In all fairness, the blueliner was a press box regular up until that point, so some rust was expected, but the minimal ice time was not a huge vote of confidence from Don Granato’s coaching staff.

So with the healthy return of top 4 defenseman Henri Jokijaru, Wolanin fell to 8th on Buffalo’s blueline depth chart. That, coupled with injuries on the Rochester Americans’ blueline, led GM Kevyn Adams to attempt to send Wolanin to the AHL prior to the Kings recent waiver claim.

For now, with Wolanin now headed to Kings’ farm team, the Ontario Reign, d-man Will Butcher will likely serve as the team’s 7th defenseman.

As for the Amerks, Rochester recalled rugged defenseman Nick Boka from their ECHL affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones. The Amerks also signed Cyclones’ blueliner Wyatt Ege to a professional tryout.