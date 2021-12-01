Amerks Games Postponed

As a result of the AHL’s COVID-19 protocols affecting the team, the Rochester Americans’ next two games have been postponed.

The Amerks were scheduled to host Syracuse on Wednesday and Springfield on Friday. Both of those games will be made-up at a later date, to be determined.

A short time before the league’s announcement about the postponement, the Amerks announced that head coach Seth Appert had entered COVID protocol.

The Amerks are the latest in a string of AHL teams to be impacted by the pandemic. Along with the Rochester postponements, games involving the Providence Bruins, Hartford Wolf Pack, Springfield Thunderbirds and Hershey Bears have also been postponed.

Here’s a full list of changes that have been made to the AHL schedule: