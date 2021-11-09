The Sabres Got a Team Dog & It’s the Best Thing That’s Happened In A While

I know, I know. This probably isn’t exactly the hard-hitting journalism you were looking to read today. But bear with me: the Buffalo Sabres finally got a team dog and quite frankly, it’s the best thing that’s happened in a while.

Rick, an 8-month-old Newfoundland rescued by the Niagara County SPCA, was introduced on Tuesday afternoon. He’s being trained to be a service dog for a local veteran, in partnership with WNY Heroes. Of course, he is named after Rick Jeanneret.

I mean, look at this guy! How can you not love that face?

We all need a respite from what has been a rough (ruff?) few weeks following the Sabres, and hockey at large, and Rick is a very welcome distraction. Personally, I love dogs... and I love hockey... so hockey dogs are the absolute best.

The Sabres are the latest in a string of NHL teams to get a “team dog,” typically a foster that eventually is paired with a veteran to act as a service dog. Among the other teams that have had team dogs: the Washington Capitals, St. Louis Blues, New York Islanders and Arizona Coyotes.

If nothing else, hopefully Rick can put a smile on someone’s face while they read this.