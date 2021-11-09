The Morning After: A Few Days Respite

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- It wasn’t exactly a statement game for the Caps. [RMNB]
- The Sabres showed more fight in Monday’s loss. [The Buffalo News]
- ‘An awesome opportunity’ awaits for Krebs, Tuch. [The Athletic]
- A mailbag of Q&A. [The Hockey Writers]
- What does the future hold for the Sabres? [Sports Illustrated]
- On Rasmus Asplund’s development. [The Buffalo News]
- Russ Brandon (and Doug Whaley) have been hired by the XFL. [ESPN]
Around the NHL & hockey world
- Jack Eichel hopes players gain more input on injury treatments. [ESPN]
- From the circus to the NHL. [The Athletic]
- Michael Frolik says the Habs put an end to his career. [Yahoo]
- Carey Price has returned to Montreal, but will still be out for a while. [NHL]
- What needs to happen to make real change in the NHL? [Sports Illustrated]
- Serious allegations regarding the Danvers’ boys hockey team. [Boston Globe]
- A capacity crowd supports the Mars hockey goalie. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]
- Doug Wilson’s entry into the HHOF was worth the wait. [NHL]
Finally, TSN’s Rick Westhead spoke with the mother of “John Doe 2,” the teenager who was sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich three years after he left the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. It’s a poignant, heartbreaking, angering video:
