The Morning After: A Few Days Respite

Sabres don’t return to action until Friday.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: NOV 08 Sabres at Capitals Photo by Tony Quinn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres news & notes

Around the NHL & hockey world

  • Jack Eichel hopes players gain more input on injury treatments. [ESPN]
  • From the circus to the NHL. [The Athletic]
  • Michael Frolik says the Habs put an end to his career. [Yahoo]
  • Carey Price has returned to Montreal, but will still be out for a while. [NHL]
  • What needs to happen to make real change in the NHL? [Sports Illustrated]
  • Serious allegations regarding the Danvers’ boys hockey team. [Boston Globe]
  • A capacity crowd supports the Mars hockey goalie. [Pittsburgh Post-Gazette]
  • Doug Wilson’s entry into the HHOF was worth the wait. [NHL]

Finally, TSN’s Rick Westhead spoke with the mother of “John Doe 2,” the teenager who was sexually assaulted by Brad Aldrich three years after he left the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks. It’s a poignant, heartbreaking, angering video:

