Sabres Head to Nation’s Capital

Game 12

Buffalo Sabres (5-4-2) vs. Washington Capitals (5-2-4)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | Capital One Arena | Washington, DC

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Capitals Blog: Japers’ Rink

Know Your Opponent

Washington Capitals

Record: (5-2-4) | 14 PTS

Division Ranking: 4th in Metropolitan

PP: 24th (17.5%)

PK: 20th (76.7%)

1. Ovechkin’s House

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but Alex Ovechkin is, uh, wildly talented. The 36-year-old has 18 points, including 10 goals, in just 11 games so far this season. Somehow, that’s third in the NHL, behind only Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid. Five of Ovechkin’s 18 points have come on the power play.

Oh, and he’s two goals shy of passing Brett Hull for fourth on the NHL’s all-time goals list.

2. I (Kinda) Know You

The Sabres will finally get to see Axel Jonsson-Fjällby in action tonight, as he was recalled from the AHL’s Hershey Bears over the weekend. The left winger had previously been waived by the Capitals, then picked up by the Sabres. He didn’t appear in a game with Buffalo & was put back on waivers - and reclaimed by the Capitals.

If he does indeed play tonight, it will be his NHL debut.

3. The Roster is a Mystery

Morning skate was optional, and Don Granato wouldn’t specify if there would be any lineup changes. He also wouldn’t say which of his goaltenders - Aaron Dell or Dustin Tokarski - will get the start.

Out for Buffalo, on IR, are Henri Jokiharju, Casey Mittelstadt and Alex Tuch. Craig Anderson is also out. On injured reserve for the Capitals: Nicklas Backstrom, Anthony Mantha & T.J. Oshie.

Projected Lineups

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Rasmus Asplund

Drake Caggiula - Dylan Cozens - Vinnie Hinostroza

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Anders Bjork - Arttu Ruotsalainen - John Hayden

Defense

Rasmus Dahlin - Will Butcher

Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller

Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk

Starter: Dustin Tokarski

Washington Capitals

Forwards

Alex Ovechkin - Evgeny Kuznetsov - Tom Wilson

Conor Sheary - Lars Eller - Daniel Sprong

Carl Carl Hagelin - Nic Dowd - Garnet Hathaway

Axel Jonsson-Fjällby - Connor McMichael - Brett Leason

Defense

Martin Fehervary - John Carlson

Dmitry Orlov - Nick Jensen

Trevor van Riemsdyk - JustinSchultz

Starter: Vitek Vanecek