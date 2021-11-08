DBTB Open Thread: Week of 11/8

A bit more of a grounding in reality for the Buffalo Sabres teams as they have now dropped four in a row, with only a point to show from the last one against the Detroit Red Wings.

Jack Eichel is a distant memory, and Head Coach Don Granato certainly has plenty to think about, especially with a long-awaited game against hated rivals Leafs coming up this week and the wizard that is McJesus of the Oilers also on the schedule. He’s going to have to make some changes, especially on the defense that has been leaking goals like a busted colander.

Buffalo Sabres at Washington Capitals, Monday 11/08 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Edmonton Oilers, Friday 11/12 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres vs Toronto Maple Leafs, Saturday 11/13 7:00pm

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Here’s a link to last week’s open thread in case you need to reference anything.