The Morning After: Not a Full 60

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- Sabres blow two-goal lead in the third period. [Buffalo News]
- Peyton Krebs has a ‘special opportunity’ in Rochester. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Alex Tuch is ‘very excited to come to Buffalo.’ [The Buffalo News]
- The Sabres honored Val James on Saturday night. [NHL]
- Later this month, the Sabres and Penguins will co-host their second joint Pride Game in Pittsburgh. [CBS Local]
Around the NHL & hockey world
- Jeremy Colliton never stood a chance in Chicago. [The Athletic]
- No emergency cap relief is forthcoming, says the NHL. [STL Today]
- Welcoming the Coachella Valley firebirds. [ESPN]
- The league is adjusting its testing protocol to address false positives. [Sportsnet]
- Reports indicate that some NHL sponsors are not happy with the way the league & Bettman have handled the Blackhawks situation. [Yahoo]
- How two long-time friends are hoping to rekindle their NHL dreams... in Henderson, Nevada. [Las Vegas Sun]
- And - not to pump my own tires - but you can listen to my recent segment on CBC’s Day 6, where I talked about the current state of the NHL & the hockey world surrounding the sexual assault & abuse cases that have recently surfaced, here. (Start at the 16-minute mark.)
Finally, let’s take a moment to appreciate these goals by Connor McDavid & Matthew Tkachuk, because.... wow.
Goal of the year it probably won't be close & we won't be taking questions at this time. #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/k21CkSe6AK— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 6, 2021
Matthew Tkachuk can't keep getting away with this pic.twitter.com/zHCU6k4b5e— Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) November 7, 2021
