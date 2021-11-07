 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Morning After: Not a Full 60

Sabres blow it against Detroit, Dell recalled

By Melissa Burgess
Detroit Red Wings v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Joe Hrycych/NHLI via Getty Images

Buffalo Sabres news & notes

  • Sabres blow two-goal lead in the third period. [Buffalo News]
  • Peyton Krebs has a ‘special opportunity’ in Rochester. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
  • Alex Tuch is ‘very excited to come to Buffalo.’ [The Buffalo News]
  • The Sabres honored Val James on Saturday night. [NHL]
  • Later this month, the Sabres and Penguins will co-host their second joint Pride Game in Pittsburgh. [CBS Local]

Around the NHL & hockey world

  • Jeremy Colliton never stood a chance in Chicago. [The Athletic]
  • No emergency cap relief is forthcoming, says the NHL. [STL Today]
  • Welcoming the Coachella Valley firebirds. [ESPN]
  • The league is adjusting its testing protocol to address false positives. [Sportsnet]
  • Reports indicate that some NHL sponsors are not happy with the way the league & Bettman have handled the Blackhawks situation. [Yahoo]
  • How two long-time friends are hoping to rekindle their NHL dreams... in Henderson, Nevada. [Las Vegas Sun]
  • And - not to pump my own tires - but you can listen to my recent segment on CBC’s Day 6, where I talked about the current state of the NHL & the hockey world surrounding the sexual assault & abuse cases that have recently surfaced, here. (Start at the 16-minute mark.)

Finally, let’s take a moment to appreciate these goals by Connor McDavid & Matthew Tkachuk, because.... wow.

