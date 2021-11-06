Sabres Host Red Wings

Game 11

Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EDT | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN+ / Hulu

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Detroit Red Wings Blog: Winging It In Motown

Shots on Net

The Sabres have not made it easy on their goaltenders. Both Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski have played very well and have given the Sabres a chance of winning every night. But they will not be able to play at this level for the entire season and the team has to lessen their workload. Anderson has started 6 games and faced 190 shots for an average of 31.6 shots per game. Tokarski has started 4 games and has faced 131 shots with an average of 32.75. To maintain success they have to lower shots against to an average of roughly 25.

Buffalo Sabres

Forwards:

Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Rasmus Asplund

Drake Caggiula - Dylan Cozens -Vinnie Hinostroza

Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo

Anders Bjork - Arttu Ruotsalainen - John Hayden

Defense:

Rasmus Dahlin - Will Butcher

Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller

Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk

Dustin Tokarski

Craig Anderson

Detroit Red Wings

Forwards:

Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Lucas Raymond

Filip Zadina - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri

Vlad Namestnikov - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner

Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne

Defense:

Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek

Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider

Jordan Oesterle - Troy Stecher