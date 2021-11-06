Sabres Host Red Wings

Game 11
Buffalo Sabres (5-4-1) vs. Detroit Red Wings (4-5-2)
Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EDT | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY
TV: ESPN+ / Hulu
Radio: WGR 550
SB Nation Detroit Red Wings Blog: Winging It In Motown
Shots on Net
The Sabres have not made it easy on their goaltenders. Both Craig Anderson and Dustin Tokarski have played very well and have given the Sabres a chance of winning every night. But they will not be able to play at this level for the entire season and the team has to lessen their workload. Anderson has started 6 games and faced 190 shots for an average of 31.6 shots per game. Tokarski has started 4 games and has faced 131 shots with an average of 32.75. To maintain success they have to lower shots against to an average of roughly 25.
Buffalo Sabres
Forwards:
Jeff Skinner - Tage Thompson - Rasmus Asplund
Drake Caggiula - Dylan Cozens -Vinnie Hinostroza
Zemgus Girgensons - Cody Eakin - Kyle Okposo
Anders Bjork - Arttu Ruotsalainen - John Hayden
Defense:
Rasmus Dahlin - Will Butcher
Jacob Bryson - Colin Miller
Robert Hagg - Mark Pysyk
Dustin Tokarski
Craig Anderson
Detroit Red Wings
Forwards:
Tyler Bertuzzi - Pius Suter - Lucas Raymond
Filip Zadina - Joe Veleno - Robby Fabbri
Vlad Namestnikov - Mitchell Stephens - Sam Gagner
Givani Smith - Michael Rasmussen - Adam Erne
Defense:
Nick Leddy - Filip Hronek
Danny DeKeyser - Moritz Seider
Jordan Oesterle - Troy Stecher
Loading comments...