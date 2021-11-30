 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Sabres Waive Defenseman Wolanin

After playing only one game with the franchise, Christian Wolanin is once again looking for a new home.

Boston Bruins v Buffalo Sabres Photo by Ben Green/NHLI via Getty Images

The Buffalo Sabres announced on Tuesday afternoon that they have waived defenseman Christian Wolanin.

Wolanin, 26 years old, was originally claimed by the Buffalo Sabres on October 16, 2021.

Since being claimed from the Los Angeles Kings, Wolanin has only suited up once for the Buffalo Sabres on November 8 against the Washington Capitals.

In that lone game, Wolanin recorded zero points and a -2 plus / minute in 8:18 of time on ice.

If Wolanin’s former club, the Los Angeles Kings, choose to re-claim him the franchise will be able to assign him directly to the American Hockey League.

No further information was made available at the time of this announcement.

