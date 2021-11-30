The Morning After: Seattle Sinks Sabres

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- Alex Tuch made his first appearance at Sabres practice Monday. [Buffalo News]
- On Mark Jankowski’s promotion to the NHL. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Observations on Monday’s game. [The Buffalo News]
- Jeff Skinner is starting to look like his old self. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
- Recapping Monday’s game, from the Seattle perspective. [Davy Jones’ Locker]
Around the NHL & hockey world
- A history of biting in the NHL. [Scouting the Refs]
- The Pittsburgh Penguins have been sold to Fenway Sports Group. [NHL]
- Brad Marchand has been suspended 3 games for slew-footing. [ESPN]
- Coming soon: NHL jersey patch ads? [L.A. Biz Journal]
- Where do the Montreal Canadiens go from here? [The Hockey News]
- Abby Roque is aiming to make history in Beijing. [Team USA]
- Jake DeBrusk’s relationship with the Bruins is coming to an end. [The Athletic]
- Ranking the NHL’s best team dogs. (Look, they’re all good dogs.) [ESPN]
- The Evander Kane saga continues. [ESPN]
