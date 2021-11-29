The Kraken Looked Good. The Sabres Didn’t.

Score: Sabres 4, Kraken 7

Shots: Sabres 36 | Kraken 32

Sabres goals: Brett Murray (1), Jeff Skinner (7, 8), Dylan Cozens (6)

Kraken goals: Carson Soucy (3), Brandon Tanev (8), Jared McCann (9, 10), Mason Appleton (1, 2), Jaden Schwartz (5)

Minus 1: Shorthanded Goals

The Kraken made history on Monday night, as Carson Soucy scored the franchise’s first shorthanded goal. Less than ten minutes later, Brandon Tanev scored their second shorthanded goal. It’s bad enough that the Sabres gave up one; it’s inexcusable to give up two. That just cannot happen.

The Sabres did eventually get one power-play goal later on in the game, but that did little to offset the pair of shorthanded tallies they allowed early on.

Minus 2: Rasmus Dahlin

Literally.

Dahlin was a minus-2 on Monday night and he made some visible mistakes that absolutely should’ve led to him watching at least a few shifts on the bench. Get him off the power play, at the very least.

The fans at KeyBank Center booed Dahlin after the second shorthanded goal (he was on ice for both!) and honestly, you can’t blame them.

Plus 1: A Few Highlights

Miraculously, there were a few moments worth highlighting in Monday’s game for Buffalo. Brett Murray opened the scoring with his first NHL goal, just days after recording his first career point. It’s a well-deserved call-up for the Amerks forward & nice to see him getting on the board.

Jeff Skinner recorded two goals, putting him up to eight tallies on the season. He’s now on a three-game point streak and has recorded a point in four of his last five games.

Comment of the Game

“It’s getting harder and harder to stick with this team. The future is bright but we need to start seeing some of it soon before there is nobody left.” -Jedi13

Final Thoughts

Woof. This one was hard to watch. The Sabres were outworked, outplayed, all over the ice. They’ll have a few days to stew on this one, as they aren’t back in action until Thursday when they face the Florida Panthers, an equally dangerous team, before visiting the Carolina Hurricanes (also dangerous.)

.... great!