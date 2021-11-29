 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Kraken | Game 22

The new kids on the block come to town.

By Melissa Burgess
Seattle Kraken v Florida Panthers Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

Game 22

Buffalo Sabres (8-10-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (7-13-1)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: MSG

Radio: WGR 550

