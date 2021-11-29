DBTB Open Thread: Week of 11/29

Last week was a gruelling one for the Buffalo Sabres who bounced back from two big losses with a win and an overtime loss.

This is a three-game week with a chance to exact revenge before taking on two top Eastern Conference teams.

Buffalo are now 8-10-3 on the season and still sixth in the Atlantic Division.

Buffalo Sabres vs Seattle Kraken (7-13-1, 7th Pac), Monday 11/29 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres at Florida Panthers (14-4-3, 2nd Atl), Thursday 12/1 7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres at Carolina Hurricanes vs (15-4-1, 2nd Met), Saturday 12/4 7:30pm

(* - record and standings as of Sunday night)

This open thread is for discussing all matters Buffalo Sabres and NHL related for this week. Of course, you can talk about anything else you like too. Feel free to add any links to developing news items as the week goes on in the comments below.

Hope you had a wonderful Thanksgiving week all!

