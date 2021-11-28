Sabres Sign Jankowski, Reassign Ruotsalainen

The Buffalo Sabres made a couple roster moves on Sunday afternoon. The team announced that it has signed center Mark Jankowski to an NHL contract for the remainder of the 2021-22 season. In a corresponding move, the team also reassigned Arttu Ruotsalainen to the AHL’s Rochester Americans.

Jankowski, 27, had been on an AHL contract with the Amerks up until this point. He’s appeared in 13 games with Rochester and averaged nearly a point per game, with five goals and seven assists.

The Hamilton native was originally a 2012 draft pick of the Calgary Flames (21st overall) and has appeared in 263 NHL games over the years, between Calgary and Pittsburgh. Last season, he notched 11 points (4-7) in 45 games with the Penguins.

For Ruotsalainen, time in the AHL may benefit him, since things just don’t seem to be working this season in the NHL. He has played 16 games for the Sabres this year, scoring four points, and has been a healthy scratch lately. With the reassignment, he returns to Rochester - where he averaged a point-per-game last season - and will hopefully get the playing time he deserves, among the talent he deserves.

The Sabres will be back in action Monday night, as the Seattle Kraken come to town for the first time ever.