The Morning After: Breaking The Streak

Buffalo Sabres news & notes
- Observations from KeyBank Center last night. [The Buffalo News]
- Reflections on last night’s game, from the other side. [Habs Eyes on the Prize]
- Ranking the Sabres’ top 10 prospects. [The Athletic]
- Dustin Tokarski bounced back, but the Sabres still need more help in goal. [The Buffalo News]
- Owen Power is playing great hockey in Michigan. [The Hockey News]
- In Rochester, Peyton Krebs switched to left wing, at least for a little white. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]
Around the NHL & hockey world
- Predicting the most active NHL teams at the trade deadline. [Bleacher Report]
- Projecting NHL award winners. [The Athletic]
- Alex Ovechkin just keeps scoring. [WTOP]
- Checking out the NHL’s new ad & marketing campaign. [Adweek]
- What’s driving the decline in NBA and NHL attendance? [The Score]
- The IIHF is meeting review Olympic eligibility of Chinese players. [The Hockey News]
- Best wishes to San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson, who is taking medical leave from the team. [NHL.com]
Loading comments...