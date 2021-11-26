 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game Thread: Sabres vs. Canadiens | Game 20

Friday night hockey.

By Melissa Burgess
NHL: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Game 20

Buffalo Sabres (7-10-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-14-2)

Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY

TV: ESPN+, MSG

Radio: WGR 550

SB Nation Canadiens Blog: Habs Eye On The Prize

