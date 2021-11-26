Filed under: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Canadiens | Game 20 Friday night hockey. By Melissa Burgess@_MelissaBurgess Nov 26, 2021, 6:00pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Game Thread: Sabres vs. Canadiens | Game 20 Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports Game 20 Buffalo Sabres (7-10-2) vs. Montreal Canadiens (5-14-2) Puck Drop: 7:00 PM EST | KeyBank Center | Buffalo, NY TV: ESPN+, MSG Radio: WGR 550 SB Nation Canadiens Blog: Habs Eye On The Prize More From Die By The Blade Game 20: Montreal in Buffalo What To Be Thankful For, As a Sabres Fan DBTB Podcast | Episode 3: Consistently Inconsistent The Morning After: It’s Thanksgiving! Bruins Thump Sabres 5-1 in Buffalo Game Thread: Sabres vs. Bruins | Game 19 Loading comments...
Loading comments...